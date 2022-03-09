Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at DA Davidson

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ROVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

