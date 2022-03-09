Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 84,619 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 963.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,619 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Intersect ENT worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XENT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,889,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 166.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 273,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

