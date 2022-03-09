Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$21.00 Price Target

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$21.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

