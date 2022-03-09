Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,930 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,486,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 77.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 83.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,458 shares of company stock valued at $453,087 in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

