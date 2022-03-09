Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

