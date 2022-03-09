Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,587 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Precision Drilling worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

