Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $35.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Bumble stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bumble by 242.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 39.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

