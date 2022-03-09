Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after buying an additional 567,605 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 321,716 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,977,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

