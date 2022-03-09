Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

