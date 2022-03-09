Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.