Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,873 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,602,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

