Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $6,030,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 15.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,453,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 265,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

