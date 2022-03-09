Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Enel Chile worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at $4,345,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730,425 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at $471,000.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

