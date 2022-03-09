Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNS stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.77. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

