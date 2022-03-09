Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.53 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

