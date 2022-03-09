Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of CMC Materials worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

