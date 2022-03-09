Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,281 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Criteo worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 22.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,389 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

