Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,620 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

