Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,601 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.92% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 200,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NUBD opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.