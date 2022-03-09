Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,225 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

