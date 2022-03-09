Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,142,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

