Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Simulations Plus worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.86 million, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

