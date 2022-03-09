Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

