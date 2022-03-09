Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,839 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

