Royal Bank of Canada Sells 284,269 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 489,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

