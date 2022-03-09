Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,173,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,643,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,408,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,576,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ISCG opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.