Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down to $130.49

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.49, but opened at $123.51. Royal Gold shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 7,694 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

