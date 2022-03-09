Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 51,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

