RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.