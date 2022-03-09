Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 19.1%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.61. 77,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 613,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUBY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 72.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

