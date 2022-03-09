Ruler Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.57 or 0.06435227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.35 or 1.00038285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041117 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

