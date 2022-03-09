RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RumbleON by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

