RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.34

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and traded as low as $37.52. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 91,561 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.63) to €42.50 ($46.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.65) to €52.00 ($56.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

