S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of S&T stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching €11.46 ($12.46). 327,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a 52 week low of €12.00 ($13.04) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($26.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.99 and a 200 day moving average of €18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

