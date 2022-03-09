Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

