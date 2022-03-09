SafeBlast 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263,311.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $263,311.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,883.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00737830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00195799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00025239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

