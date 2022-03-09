SakeToken (SAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $21,701.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00102472 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.