Sakura (SKU) 1-Day Volume Hits $495,886.00

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $495,886.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

