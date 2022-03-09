salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $11.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,938. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.