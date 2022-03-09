Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.