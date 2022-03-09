Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.