Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 135,817 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,050,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,180,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

