Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $23.84

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $22.45. Sasol shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 7,238 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

