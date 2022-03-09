Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 114,549 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STSA. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.