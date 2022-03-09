Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.90 ($6.41) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.80 ($8.48).

FRA SHA traded up €0.37 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.20 ($5.65). 2,620,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.98. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

