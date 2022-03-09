Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.45. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $507.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
