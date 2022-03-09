Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $491.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.55), with a volume of 210238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.58).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.67. The company has a market capitalization of £847.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In other Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider Julia Goh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($37,277.25).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

