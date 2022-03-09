Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.50

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 8322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

SHNWF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,216.87.

Get Schroders alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.