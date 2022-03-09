Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,544.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

SHNWF opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. Schroders has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

