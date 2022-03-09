Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 429.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.54.

