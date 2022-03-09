Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 11.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $32,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

